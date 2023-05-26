Arkansas QB Kade Renfro kicked off team amid allegations of sexual assault, harassment

The University of Arkansas has introduced the dismissal of Kade Renfro, the backup quarterback, over allegations of sexual harassment and attack. The announcement was once made following the final touch of an investigation by way of the college into the accusations made towards Renfro by way of an nameless Instagram account that detailed a historical past of misconduct over a number of years.

The Arkansas athletic division and the college management each launched statements in regards to the choice. “Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University’s Title IX office of the allegations,” Arkansas’ athletic division stated. “The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team.”

The participant’s social media accounts had been deleted at the identical day because the dismissal.

Renfro started his profession as a soccer participant, as a scholarship recipient at Ole Miss in 2020 and transferred to Arkansas the following season as a walk-on for the Razorbacks. He had a knee harm and did not play in a sport for Arkansas in 2021, and later, in 2022, he re-injured the knee and overlooked the entire season.