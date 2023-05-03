Arkansas starting DB Quincey McAdoo hospitalized after car accident, recovering in stable condition

Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo used to be hospitalized and is recently in stable condition after being concerned in a car coincidence on Monday, the team announced. The sophomore began 4 video games for the Razorbacks this previous season and is claimed to have suffered non-life-threatening accidents.

“Yesterday morning, Quincey McAdoo was involved in an automobile accident,” Arkansas mentioned in a observation. “He was transported to Washington Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition and recovering. Our sole focus now is supporting Quincey during his recovery.”

After arriving at Arkansas as a three-star large receiver in the 2022 magnificence, McAdoo used to be transformed to the opposite aspect of the ball mid-season, opening up alternatives for him to start out video games as a cornerback. During the remaining 5 video games of the season, he recorded 30 tackles, six move breakups, two interceptions, and a sack.

McAdoo neglected 5 practices previous this spring because of an undisclosed harm however returned in time for Arkansas’ spring sport. “We’ve had extensive conversations about him on offense, him on defense,” mentioned Arkansas trainer Sam Pittman in step with 247Sports. “With the emergence of the new staff, I think he’s more comfortable staying where he was. I think there might have been a point where he might have wanted to move to offense, but he’s going to stay on defense because I think he feels like he can help the team, help himself, more over there.”

Arkansas completed the 2022 season with a 7-6 report, together with an exhilarating 55-53 Liberty Bowl win over Kansas. The Hogs began the season off sturdy with wins over Cincinnati, South Carolina, and FCS-Missouri State prior to shedding 3 consecutive video games. They will get started the 2023 season at house in opposition to Western Carolina.