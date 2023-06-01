Arlene Alvarez honored during graduation | Houston, Texas crime

On Valentine’s Day 2022, a 9-year-old woman named Arlene Alvarez used to be killed whilst on a circle of relatives day trip. A person who used to be making an attempt to shoot a theft suspect mistakenly fired into the Alvarez circle of relatives’s automobile, killing Arlene. In June of that very same yr, Arlene’s classmates at De Zavala Elementary held their Fifth-grade graduation rite. Arlene’s reminiscence used to be honored through together with an empty chair to indicate that she’s going to by no means be forgotten.

The faculty additionally offered Arlene’s folks with an honorary certificates, and her 4th-grade instructor, Mrs. Keller, gave a touching speech about Arlene’s lifestyles. Arlene’s mom, Gwen, took to Facebook to precise her gratitude and heartfelt feelings, announcing, “It was really beautiful that they honored my baby girl. It was hard not to cry and hear my babies’ friends cheer when we walked on stage.”

Gwen went on to explain how tricky it used to be to wait the rite with out her daughter there, writing, “I never thought I would attend my baby’s graduation like this. I know she was looking forward to middle school, and by this year, she would’ve bloomed even more beautifully. But today is definitely going to hit different. My baby girl won’t be walking today.”

Despite the ache of her loss, Gwen expressed her love for her daughter’s classmates and wanted them the perfect in lifestyles. She additionally shared the glad news that she and her husband Armando had just lately welcomed a phenomenal child woman named Arlette.