



ARLINGTON, Texas — A person has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 22-year-old in Arlington on Sunday morning, police stated.

Police stated they responded to a two-vehicle crash round 9:50 a.m. on the intersection of South Collins Street and East Arbrook Boulevard.

According to police, witnesses said that the suspect, 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was dashing eastbound on Arbook when he ran a crimson mild and crashed right into a Ford Focus that was going northbound on Collins by the intersection.

The 22-year-old driver of the Ford died on the scene, police stated.

Police stated Penafiel was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening accidents. According to police, investigators imagine he had been intoxicated.

Police stated the 23-year-old will be booked into Arlington jail on one rely of intoxication manslaughter.

story by The Texas Tribune (*1*)