Arlington: Former officer won’t serve jail time for shooting

The killing of O’Shae Terry, 24, right through a visitors forestall on Sept. 1, 2018, has led to a sentence of six years of group supervision for former Arlington police officer Bau Tran. He pled in charge to criminally negligent murder within the case, which concerned Tran shooting and killing Terry whilst the latter tried to force clear of the forestall. Tran’s sentence additionally contains deferred adjudication, that means if he effectively completes the phrases of his probation, the conviction shall be expunged from his file.
According to Tarrant County court docket information, Tran was once no longer sentenced to serve jail time for the offense after his plea settlement was once authorized on May 26.
The frame digicam pictures of the incident presentations that the forestall was once first of all uneventful till an officer with Tran mentioned she smelled marijuana and had to seek the SUV. Tran was once status at the passenger facet of the car and urged Terry to change off the engine. However, because the suspect attempted to drag away, Tran reached into the car and discharged his weapon, placing Terry, in line with the video proof. Subsequent to the incident, police discovered a gun, greater than a pound of marijuana and ecstasy throughout the SUV.
Tran was once fired in 2019 after being put on limited responsibility by way of the Arlington Police Department. In May 2019, he was once indicted at the third-degree legal fee. In addition to his group supervision sentence, he has to pay a $600 nice in addition to $300 for court docket prices.