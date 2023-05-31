Arlington ground spraying after West Nile Virus sample found





The town of Arlington, Texas has reported that one sure West Nile Virus mosquito sample has been found out and has introduced plans to behavior centered ground spraying in positive spaces close to the positioning. The spraying can be performed at Forest Edge Drive and Park Row Drive, west of Woodland West Park and southeast of Shady Valley Country Club. The operation will happen for 2 consecutive nights, between the hours of 9p.m. and 5a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The function of the spraying is to scale back the identified virus-infected grownup mosquito inhabitants as temporarily as imaginable.

Arlington’s contractor will use an ultra-low quantity utility of a water-based permethrin product in particular spaces the place deploying larvicide and different measures have no longer confirmed efficient. The choice to behavior centered ground spraying used to be taken via a number of organizations, together with the City of Arlington Health Authority, Tarrant County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arlington has taken a number of measures to mitigate mosquito infestations because the starting of mosquito season. These measures come with regimen trapping and deployment of larvicide in strategic places all through the town. Additionally, crews have surveyed low-lying spaces for status water, which is able to function doable mosquito breeding grounds. The town has additionally partnered with Tarrant County Public Health to coach the general public on measures they are able to take to stop mosquito bites. These measures come with dressed in lengthy sleeves and pants when outdoor, the use of a DEET-based insect repellent, and draining status water in yards and neighborhoods.

