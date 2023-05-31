Arlington hotel murder: Police arrest 3 suspects

(*3*)

Arlington police have arrested 3 suspects in reference to a deadly taking pictures at a motel that took place in January in Texas. Those arrested come with Olivia Wynn, John Stewart, and Adrain Brown. The Arlington Police Department has charged all of them with homicide within the loss of life of Kendrick Robinson, who was once 43 years outdated on the time of his loss of life.

On January 14th, at round 5:30 am, the Arlington Police Department won studies of a person mendacity unresponsive in a North Watson Road motel automobile parking space. The cops arrived at the scene and came upon Kendrick Robinson with more than one gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Robinson was once pronounced lifeless right away upon their arrival on the website online.

Initially, the police believed that unlawful sexual process may were the cause at the back of the taking pictures. However, in an replace that was once launched after the arrest of the 3 alleged killers, the Arlington Police Department showed that the taking pictures stemmed from an unpaid debt that was once owed by way of Robinson to John Stewart.

According to investigators, Adrain Brown had introduced Robinson to the motel after which tipped off John Stewart about his location. Detectives consider that Olivia Wynn and John Stewart traveled to the motel in combination, the place the taking pictures due to this fact took place. After which, each suspects left the scene in combination.

Olivia Wynn was once arrested on May tenth for unrelated offenses. Later, whilst she was once in custody, detectives bought a warrant for her arrest on one rely of homicide for her involvement within the motel taking pictures. Currently, she is being held on the Tarrant County Jail on a bond of $150,000.

Law enforcement officers positioned Adrain Brown and arrested him on May 18th with the help of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force. He was once due to this fact charged with one rely of homicide, and prefer Olivia Wynn, is being held on the Tarrant County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

John Stewart, who may be going through one rely of homicide and a few further drug fees, was once positioned and arrested on May thirtieth. He is these days incarcerated on the Arlington City Jail, and his bond has now not but been set.

