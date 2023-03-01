Arlington I-20 bridge crash: 75-year-old killed





ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police mentioned a 75-year-old lady died in a two-vehicle collision at the Interstate 20 and Texas 360 interchange on Tuesday night time.

The Arlington Police Department mentioned in a news unlock officials spoke back at round 9:09 p.m. to analyze a two-vehicle ruin that took place on a connecting bridge between I-20 and 360.

Police mentioned officials discovered a 2008 Saturn Vue that used to be overturned in a grassy space under one of the most connector bridges. The 75-year-old lady used to be the driving force of the Vue and used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene, police mentioned.

The ruin took place at the bridge that connects eastbound I-20 to northbound Texas 360, police officers informed WFAA. Witnesses informed police that the driving force of the Vue used to be touring within the left lane when she first of all took the go out ramp to the connector. Then, whilst touring around the bridge, she “made an unsafe lane change and struck the front end of a 2012 Honda Accord that was traveling in the right lane.”

According to APD, the have an effect on of the collision brought about the Accord to spin out and the driving force of the Vue to lose keep watch over of her SUV, hit the concrete wall of the connector bridge, and move over the aspect.

The driving force of the Accord used to be now not injured, in step with police. The driving force of the Accord remained on scene, cooperated with investigators and isn’t dealing with any fees in connection to this incident.

