Arlington ISD names lone superintendent finalist





The Arlington Independent School District (ISD)’s Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to call Michelle Cavazos as its unmarried finalist for the brand new superintendent. Currently serving because the superintendent for Gregory-Portland ISD, Michelle Cavazos used to be voted because the finalist on the board’s May 4 assembly. She has in depth revel in in Ok-12 schooling with 16 years of provider as a important in any respect 3 grade ranges. Cavazos earned her doctoral level in class development from Texas State University and her grasp’s level in management and supervision from the University of Houston.

Before serving at Gregory-Portland ISD, Cavazos labored as the executive officer of college management and teachers at Austin ISD and the director of secondary schooling at Shertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD. Following the board’s choice, Melody Fowler, the board president of Arlington ISD, said that Michelle Cavazos would deliver “unique vision, creative new ideas and leadership strategies to the district and the community.”

The board initiated the seek for a brand new superintendent the use of Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services in February. Consultants interviewed workforce contributors to resolve the specified management qualities for the brand new superintendent and used a profile advanced from the result of those interviews to guage the candidates. Once the specified 21-day ready duration is over, the board will vote to provide Michelle Cavazos a freelance to develop into the brand new superintendent.

In a observation, Michelle Cavazos expressed pleasure and honor at becoming a member of the Arlington ISD circle of relatives to “support and extend the district’s tradition of excellence and innovation.” She additionally said that she used to be taking a look ahead to operating collaboratively with the board of trustees, workforce, households, and the group against the additional development of the district for its scholars.