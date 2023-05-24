Arlington ISD superintendent finalist backs out





Michelle Cavazos, in the past named because the lone finalist for the location of superintendent in Arlington Independent School District, has withdrawn her candidacy in line with a statement made through the district. The Board of Trustees of Arlington ISD have been knowledgeable that Cavazos has signed a five-year contract with Gregory-Portland ISD, the place she these days serves as superintendent. Consequently, the seek for a brand new superintendent of the district will proceed.