Arlington ISD superintendent finalist backs out

Michelle Cavazos, in the past named because the lone finalist for the location of superintendent in Arlington Independent School District, has withdrawn her candidacy in line with a statement made through the district. The Board of Trustees of Arlington ISD have been knowledgeable that Cavazos has signed a five-year contract with Gregory-Portland ISD, the place she these days serves as superintendent. Consequently, the seek for a brand new superintendent of the district will proceed.
AISD Board President Melody Fowler mentioned that the seek for a brand new superintendent will proceed. Fowler additionally added that the board understands the importance of the location they are seeking to fill and is dedicated to figuring out most sensible applicants. The board will cling a gathering on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the following steps of the hunt procedure.
Present Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos, who declared his retirement in a news unencumber in January 2023, will serve till August 31, 2023. In February 2021, the seek for a brand new superintendent started when the board employed the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services to steer the hunt, and specialists met with team of workers the next month to create a profile for comparing candidates.