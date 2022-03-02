Arlington lights up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

Arlington will glow blue and yellow this week to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Tuesday night, the city illuminated some downtown monuments and sculptures to match the colors of Ukraine’s flag. They will remain lit through this weekend, the city said in a statement.

Cities around the world have lit landmarks, from the Empire State Building in New York City to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, in blue and yellow in similar shows of support.

In North Texas, Dallas turned its skyline blue and yellow last week, and the towns of Rowlett and Celina illuminated their water towers, according to news reports. Denton County recently lit its county courthouse.

Wearing and waving the colors of the flag have provided a sort of rallying cry since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, prompting outrage across much of the world. Hundreds of thousands have fled the country as the death toll, including civilians, grows.

In North Texas, demonstrators have gathered in The Colony, Plano and Fort Worth to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion.