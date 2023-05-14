Arlington Renegades defeat DC Defenders to win XFL Championship





The XFL’s inaugural season has come to an finish with the championship recreation concluding in victory for North Texas’ Arlington Renegades. The Renegades triumphed over the DC Defenders with a last rating of 35-26.

The recreation happened on the Alamodome in San Antonio the place the Renegades held a lead during. Their early good fortune noticed them rating two touchdowns within the first quarter adopted via two box objectives in the second one, finishing the primary part 20-6 forward. They maintained their lead via scoring two extra touchdowns and a box function in the second one part, fighting the Defenders from a comeback.

Throughout the sport, the Renegades outperformed the Defenders in numerous classes, together with first downs, overall performs, and overall yards. They additionally had fewer turnovers than the Defenders, with only one fumble misplaced in comparison to the 3 interceptions thrown via the Defenders.