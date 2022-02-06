Arlington shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured in shopping center area







ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in Arlington Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Cooper Street, near Interstate 20. Arriving officers found two men lying on the ground, according to police.

Police said one of them, a 31-year-old, died at the scene, while the other, a 29-year-old, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Police said multiple people were detained for questioning. Homicide detectives were still interviewing them as of 9 p.m.

According to police, they believe the shooting was not random,

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.





Source link



