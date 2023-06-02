“Armed and dangerous” inmate on the run after escape from Missouri jail; 6 others captured

Police in Barry County, Missouri are searching for an escaped inmate after seven prisoners staged a jailbreak on Thursday night, authorities said.

According to affiliate KOLR-TV, seven inmates escaped from the county’s jail early Friday morning. The prisoners allegedly assaulted two correctional officers to make their escape.

The station reported that three of the inmates were caught shortly after escaping. Two others, identified as Derson Pelep and, Rolondo Saldivar, were returned to custody just before 7 a.m., and another, identified as Alex Agans, was caught and returned to the jail at around 8 a.m.

One inmate, identified as Mario Che-Tiul by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, remains on the run.

Che-Tiul was reportedly booked into the jail last December on molestation and incest felony charges, according to KOLR-TV. Jail records show that he is 34 years old.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that Che-Tiul should be considered “ARMED AND DANGEROUS” and said that anyone who sees him should call the authorities and avoid any contact. Area residents should keep their homes and vehicles secured until Che-Tiul is captured.

Police told KOLR-TV that the Missouri Highway Patrol is assisting in the search for Che-Tiul, using a helicopter. The U.S. Marshall Service is also assisting in the search.

