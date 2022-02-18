Armed suspect flees with nothing after attempting to rob woman walking dog in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A woman who was going on a normal morning walk with her dog was targeted by a suspect who attempted to rob her in a west Houston neighborhood, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported on Jan. 27 at 5:49 a.m. in the 6300 block of Del Monte Drive.

The woman and dog were walking on the sidewalk when a man was seen running toward their direction, police said. The man pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her property. He then tried to snatch her dog’s leash but she yelled at him to get away. The suspect ran off without getting anything.

Police released surveillance video of the incident in hopes someone will identify him. Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Watch the robbery attempt below: