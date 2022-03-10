Armored vehicle maker that retrofitted JFK’s limo is closing

An armored automobile maker that custom-made the limousine through which President John F

CINCINNATI — An armored automobile maker that custom-made the limousine through which President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 will shut down its operations.

The O’Gara Hess Eisenhardt Armoring Firm filed a discover final week that it’s going to layoff all of its staff in Fairfield, Ohio, and shut completely.

The navy contractor with a protracted historical past of constructing armored automobiles for world leaders and celebrities traces its roots again to the late 1800s. The corporate stated it had been attempting for months to lift sufficient cash to remain open however not has sufficient capital to maintain paying its staff.

The corporate, often known as Hess & Eisenhardt within the 1960s, strengthened Kennedy’s presidential limousine after it was constructed by Ford Motor Co. at its plant in Wixom, Michigan, in 1961.

The limousine was lower in half and prolonged by three half of ft at Hess & Eisenhardt’s manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, in keeping with the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, the place the automotive is on show.

Among the many modifications added have been detachable clear roof panels, a hydraulic rear seat that might elevate the president and steps for Secret Service brokers.

Kennedy, on the urging of native politicians, ordered the reflective glass defend atop the limousine eliminated for his go to to Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

After Kennedy’s assassination, the limousine underwent extra modifications at Hess & Eisenhardt and was returned to the White Home in 1964, in keeping with the Henry Ford Museum.