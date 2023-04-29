Army orders aircraft stand down after latest accident





The United States Army has issued a directive to stop all aircraft operations in accordance with the latest accident that came about on Friday in Alaska, which resulted within the lack of 3 infantrymen and harm of some other. The accident concerned two Apache helicopters, marking the 3rd deadly helicopter crash the Army has skilled this 12 months. CBS News correspondent David Martin has reported at the tragic match.