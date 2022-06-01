Army veteran joins historic all-female Honor Flight from Florida to DC

NEWNow you can hearken to Fox Information articles!
Greater than 100 feminine veterans made historical past with the primary all-female Honor Flight which helped rejoice those that served in a particular means.
The flight, which departed from Florida for Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, afforded the group alternatives to discover the nation’s capital whereas receiving recognition for his or her service to the nation.
Retired Military Lt. Col. Heath Davenport, who was among the many passengers, shared her Honor Flight experiences with “Fox & Buddies” host Katie Pavlich.
“We began out at one within the morning, had an enormous send-out with police escorting us to the airport and folks on the airport welcoming us, flew as much as D.C., after which we bought to go to among the museums…” Davenport mentioned, including that Wednesday’s schedule entails a go to to Arlington Nationwide Cemetery and putting a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
When requested concerning the significance of the all-female flight group, Davenport mentioned the expertise was distinctive contemplating the hardships girls as soon as confronted in a male-dominated navy.
“A few of [these women] got here into the navy when there weren’t very many ladies round, males did not know tips on how to see it, and I had some bizarre interactions early on… they only weren’t used to girls,” she mentioned, noting a World Struggle II veteran was among the many 109 feminine contributors.
Davenport enlisted within the U.S. Military in 1978 and retired in 2003 after serving 25 years.