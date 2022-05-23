Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital hosts patient prom

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children hosts prom for chronically ill patients
CHRISTINA: A SPECIAL PROM NIGHT FOR A GROUP YOUNG PEOPLE. ORLANDO HEALTH ARNOLD PALMER HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN ROLLED OUT THE RED CARPET FOR YOUNG PATIENTS WHO COULDN’T GO TO THEIR OWN PROM. THIS IS SOMETHING THEY STARTED FIVE YEARS AGO, BUT MUCH LIKE A LOT OF THINGS, ORGANERIZS HAD TO TEMPORARILY STOP BECAUSE OF PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS. THIS YEAR, THEY GOT TO GET DRESSED UP FOR THEIR OWN PROM, DANCED THE NIGHT AWAY, ATE SOME GOOD FOOD, PLAYED FUN GAMES, AND HAD A PHOTO SHOOT AS WELL. HOSPITAL STAFF SAY PROM IS A MEMORABLE EXPERIENCE PATIENTS SHOULDN’T HAVE TO MISS OUT ON JUST BECAUSE THEY ARE IN THE HOSPIT.
Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children rolled out the red carpet for young patients who couldn’t go to their own prom.The tradition started five years ago, but organizers had temporarily stopped because of pandemic restrictions.Children got the chance to dress up for their very own special prom complete with dancing, food, games and even a photo spot.Hospital staff say prom is a memorable experience patients shouldn’t have to miss out on just because they are in the hospital.
