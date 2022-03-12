Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida

Police have made an arrest in reference to the fentanyl overdoses of a bunch of U.S. Navy Academy cadets and others at a Florida trip dwelling throughout spring break

The Wilton Manors Police Division stated six males and a lady overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and had been taken to hospitals on Thursday.

Authorities stated late Friday that they’ve made an arrest however didn’t supply extra specifics in regards to the particular person’s id. Florida officers have solely recognized the sufferers as faculty college students from the state of New York. Nevertheless, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Navy Academy stated Saturday that 5 West Level cadets had been concerned and 4 of them had been transported to the hospital.

A West Level official instructed The Related Press on Friday that two of the cadets concerned had been soccer gamers, and certainly one of them was hospitalized.

Hearth officers instructed the AP on Friday afternoon that two of the sufferers had been critically unwell and on ventilators. The remainder had been in secure or good situation and no less than one had been launched from the hospital.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder to all, particularly these visiting for Spring Break, of the lethal impacts of Fentanyl,” the Wilton Manors police stated in a press release.

The investigation is continuous.