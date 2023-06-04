Arrest made in Carlos Lugo’s shooting death | Houston, Texas news

According to court docket paperwork, an 18-year-old guy charged with homicide is thought to be answerable for the February shooting death of 14-year-old Carlos Lugo. Zourian Stephon Lewis has been charged with homicide, and his bond used to be set at $500,000 on Saturday. Court data display that the sufferer used to be a minor with the initials C.L. It is said that Lewis will have killed Lugo as a result of he talked to the police a couple of earlier murder.

In November 2022, Lewis used to be charged with killing 36-year-old Arne Richardson. Richardson and his female friend encountered a bunch of people breaking into vehicles, and when he faced one of the most suspects, he used to be shot. The police showed that the shell casings discovered on the scene matched the ones used in Carlos Lugo’s killing.

Carlos Lugo used to be reported lacking for 2 weeks ahead of his frame used to be discovered on February 4th. Police found out his frame with more than one gunshot wounds on Firnat Street, close to the Hardy Toll Road, a couple of mile clear of the place he used to be remaining noticed. An post-mortem showed he were shot to death.

Carlos Lugo’s mom, Rosa Lugo, expressed the insufferable ache of shedding her son at this kind of younger age. She mentioned, “We will never forget him. There’s an emptiness I have to learn to live with as a mother.”

Zourian Stephon Lewis is due again in court docket on Monday.

