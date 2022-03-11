﻿Arrest made in horrific killing of married couple





Police in Daytona Seaside, Florida, introduced Thursday night that an arrest was made within the horrific deaths of a married couple killed final weekend.Officers say Jean Robert Macean, 32, was arrested Thursday at roughly 11 a.m. exterior of a house on Pointe Vista Circle in Orlando the place he lives. Daytona Seaside Police Chief Jakari Younger tweeted that Macean was taken into custody with the assistance of U.S. Marshals Service, the Orange County Sheriff’s Workplace and the Orlando Police Division. At a information convention Thursday evening, Younger stated Macean arrived to Daytona Seaside by bus on Saturday throughout Bike Week and left the world Sunday.Police say Macean was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide within the killings of 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman. Investigators say the victims had been married and using their bikes house from Predominant Avenue after they had been attacked.“Everybody can now breathe a sigh of aid,” Younger stated. “The suspect accountable for committing these heinous crimes is in custody.” Younger stated there was proof recovered associated to the stabbings, however he stated he couldn’t go into element.“They didn’t deserve what occurred to them,” Brenda’s daughter Sara Turner stated by means of tears. “Get this monster off of the streets.”There are nonetheless a variety of unanswered questions in regards to the stabbing deaths of the Aultmans, Younger stated. Police haven’t but decided a motive.”It’s nonetheless a random, mindless act of violence that ought to have by no means occurred,” Younger stated. “That is only a reminder of the evil that exists in our society immediately.”A bevy of ideas and surveillance footage led investigators to consider Macean was accountable. Younger described the investigation as “105 hours of a relentless pursuit.”Younger stated Macean has a minimal prison historical past largely associated to medicine. Information present he is had one felony arrest and two misdemeanor arrests prior to now, together with drug prices from 2016 and 2019 that had been dropped. Macean was questioned by investigators with the fugitive unit at Orlando Police Headquarters. Younger introduced Friday that Macean confessed to the murders whereas talking with investigators Thursday evening. He went earlier than a decide Friday morning and was held on no bond. Couple discovered deadThe victims had been discovered Sunday morning within the 700 block of North Wild Olive Avenue with a number of stab wounds and lacerations.Authorities confirmed the id of the pair as 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman.The couple was discovered on the facet of the highway.”We discovered two individuals presumably useless… there’s blood in all places,” a 911 caller stated.The 911 callers said they discovered the person mendacity face-down on his chest and the girl mendacity face-up on her again in a grassy space subsequent to the sidewalk.Police say at first, they thought it was successful and run, however then, noticed that each had slashed throats.Investigators say the victims had been married and had been using their bikes house from Predominant Avenue after they had been attacked. Battle to establish motivePolice had been baffled by the crime, unable to find out a motive.”That is most likely probably the most vicious and ugly incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Chief Jakari Younger stated. “We are able to’t rule out that this can be completely random, however whether it is completely random, the individual accountable needs to be deranged.””We consider they had been adopted. Primarily based on what we’re , they had been adopted,” Younger stated.Police say they don’t suppose it was a theft.Lives shattered by lossBrenda Aultman’s daughter instructed sister station WESH she is horrified by this tragedy and stated her mom was her greatest pal.She stated her mom and stepfather had been essentially the most stunning, enjoyable, loving couple.Aultman’s daughter, Sara Turner, instructed WESH her complete household broke down and cried on the funeral house after they heard the accused killer was caught. Jesse Dylan lives subsequent door to the Aultmans.He stated the couple had bought their house six months in the past and so they had been past glad.”They walked to the seaside on daily basis. It was like their dream home. They purchased bicycles. They simply purchased a jeep. They had been loving it. They beloved the neighborhood,” Dylan stated. “He was a accountable man. They even took bicycles as a result of he was ingesting. He left his automobile, left his bike right here. Left their automobile, left their truck right here. It’s a actual disgrace what occurred to them .”Members of the family have created a fundraiser web page to assist pay for funerals and different prices.”That is essentially the most unbelievable scenario, and the one manner I can cope is by dissociating, so I can maintain a transparent, rational psychological state to get by means of this one of the best I can. I really feel like I am exterior of my physique, witnessing the whole lot from above. Please maintain my household in your ideas and prayers throughout this devastating time in all of our lives. Nothing will ever be the identical once more. We’re all damaged and destroyed, in and out. I pray to God they discover the suspect, and justice is served for my stunning dad and mom. They had been the final individuals on Earth to deserve this, and had a lot life forward of them,” a message on the fundraiser web page reads.

