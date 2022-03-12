Arsenal vs. Leicester City prediction, odds: Expert reveals English Premier League picks for March 13, 2022

Arsenal will attempt to safe its place within the race for a Champions League spot on Sunday when it hosts Leicester Metropolis in an English Premier League match in London. The Gunners (15-3-7) completed eighth within the Premier League final season however might end as excessive as third in the event that they maintain rolling. They entered this weekend in fourth place with 48 factors, one forward of Manchester United and eight behind Chelsea. Arsenal has three video games in hand on Man U and two on the Blues, and it has not misplaced a league recreation since New 12 months’s Day. Leicester (9-6-10) is within the 12th spot within the EPL desk, however it has misplaced simply considered one of its final seven video games throughout all competitions.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET at Emirates Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal because the -205 favourite (threat $205 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line in its newest Arsenal vs. Leicester Metropolis odds, with Leicester the +550 underdog. A draw is priced at +340 and the over-under for whole objectives scored is 2.5. Earlier than making any Leicester Metropolis vs. Arsenal picks or English Premier League predictions, it is advisable to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working within the sports activities betting trade for a number of years, Inexperienced grew to become an expert sports activities author and handicapper and has lined the sport worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly correct. Inexperienced has generated greater than $37,000 for $100 bettors for the reason that 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the heartbeat of the sport everywhere in the globe.

Now, Inexperienced has damaged down Arsenal vs. Leicester Metropolis from each angle and simply locked in his coveted picks and Premier League predictions. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine now to see his EPL picks. Listed here are the betting strains and traits for Leicester Metropolis vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Leicester unfold: Arsenal -1.5 (+140)

Arsenal vs. Leicester over-under: 2.5 objectives

Arsenal vs. Leicester cash line: Arsenal -205, Leicester +550, Draw +340

ARS: Aaron Ramsdale is third within the EPL in save share (79.5)

is third within the EPL in save share (79.5) LEI: Kasper Schmeichel is fourth within the league in saves with 85

Why you need to again Arsenal



The Gunners’ solely loss in league play since Dec. 6 was a 2-1 setback to league chief Manchester Metropolis, and it has been dominant on its house turf. They’re plus-12 in purpose differential on the Emirates, scoring 22 objectives whereas permitting simply 10 in 13 video games (9-2-2). Its 29 house factors are third-most within the EPL. Arsenal’s 384 photographs are fourth-most within the league, 83 greater than the Foxes, and it’s considered one of 5 groups with a double-digit purpose differential (41 objectives, 29 conceded).

Prime scorer Emile Smith Rowe (9 objectives) is predicted to return from a bout with COVID and can be part of Bukayo Saka (eight) within the assault. Alexandre Lacazette has gone six video games and not using a purpose, however he has three, together with seven assists. Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard each scored their fifth objectives of the season and Saka additionally had one in a 3-2 win towards Watford final Sunday.

Why you need to again Leicester Metropolis

The Foxes have struggled a bit with out prime scorer Jamie Vardy (10 objectives) and he’ll miss Sunday’s showdown, however they haven’t allowed a purpose of their final three video games. That features 2-Zero wins towards Burnley in league play and France’s Rennes within the UEFA Convention League, in addition to a 1-Zero victory towards Leeds. James Maddison (seven objectives), Youri Tielemans (six objectives) and Harvey Barnes (5 assists) are among the many harmful gamers in a Leicester assault that has put up 40 objectives.

Leicester doesn’t have almost as many photographs because the Gunners, however it’s a lot better at making the opposing goalkeeper make performs. It has simply 11 fewer makes an attempt on internet than Arsenal, and it’s second within the league in placing virtually 37 p.c on track. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the insurance coverage purpose towards Rennes on Thursday, and he has two objectives and 5 assists in league play.

Methods to make Leicester Metropolis vs. Arsenal picks

Inexperienced has analyzed the Arsenal vs. Leicester Metropolis match from all sides, and he’s leaning over on the purpose whole. He additionally offers his two assured finest bets and has a full breakdown of the match. He’s only sharing his expert EPL picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Arsenal vs. Leicester Metropolis? And the place does all of the betting worth lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Leicester City vs. Arsenal match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated well over $37,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and discover out.