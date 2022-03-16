Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

A conflict on the Emirates Stadium between two of English soccer’s conventional powers is all the time an event to be relished, much more so when there may be a lot at stake for each groups. For Arsenal a shock victory over Liverpool would put the highest 4 place for which they’re favorites much more firmly inside their grasp.

As for Liverpool, this could possibly be a major day within the Premier League title race. Manchester Metropolis’s dropped factors towards Crystal Palace on Monday imply the Reds would transfer inside a degree of the league leaders in the event that they win their sport in hand in north London, setting the stage for an exhilarating battle on the prime of the desk. Right here is how one can watch the match and what it is advisable know:

Viewing info

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium — London

TV/Dwell stream: Peacock

Odds: Arsenal +270; Draw +280; Liverpool -110 (through Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: With 5 wins on the bounce, Arsenal are coming into their assembly with Liverpool in a wealthy vein of kind, although the identical was the case for them earlier within the marketing campaign earlier than they had been swatted apart at Anfield. Nonetheless their current outcomes recommend that it is a staff who can match one of the best of the Premier League in key areas, not least in a midfield the place Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard have been two of the division’s kind gamers.

The previous received Arsenal’s participant of the month for February whereas Odegaard appears a very good shout for March’s prize after devastating shows towards Watford and Leicester; within the latter he created six possibilities for teammates. He’ll do effectively to register so many with Fabinho on his case however proper now the Norwegian appears able to unlocking any protection.

Liverpool: In what could possibly be a major match for his or her title bid — although as Jurgen Klopp says “it’s remaining after remaining after remaining after remaining after remaining that we play” — it’s welcome information for Liverpool that Mohamed Salah’s knock towards Brighton on the weekend just isn’t anticipated to rule him out of the journey to London. Ibrahima Konate can also be match once more with sicknesses to Kostas Tsimikas and James Milner the one new points within the camp.

“Mo is a troublesome cookie and he was solely a bit of bit lower, we had been fairly fortunate with it,” mentioned Klopp. “It was swollen, painful, yesterday rather less swollen, much less painful. Now I obtained the message earlier than the press convention that Mo is able to prepare and we are going to see how that appears.”

Prediction

Arsenal have been proving themselves week in, week out of late. Having pushed Manchester Metropolis so shut in January there may be purpose to imagine they could get a optimistic outcome this time round. PICK: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1