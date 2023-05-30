Arson suspect arrested after string of suspicious fires in Sunland-Tujunga

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Police imagine they have got arrested the serial arsonist who has lit as many as 30 automobiles on fireplace in the Sunland-Tujunga house.

Video from Monday acquired by means of Eyewitness News presentations the suspect on a bicycle as he pours an accelerant at the hood of a pickup truck, lighting fixtures it on fireplace after which takes to the air. Police arrested him in a while after.

WATCH: Suspect lighting fixtures truck on fireplace prior to fleeing

The truck belongs to Rich Poquette, who mentioned he is heartbroken over the auto fireplace. It’s been a coarse couple of months for him. He simply were given house after 3 weeks in the health center that noticed him lose his foot. He and his spouse had been taking a look ahead to getting again out and using the truck they purchased a couple of months in the past.

If it seems the suspect is certainly the serial arsonist police were in search of, the arrest brings an finish to an extended and damaging string of fires.

One girl misplaced two automobiles this month – one on May 1 and the opposite two weeks later when the auto parked in entrance of hers was once torched.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been in search of the suspect for the suspect for weeks, however fresh sufferers are left to wonder whether he will have to were stuck lengthy prior to Monday.

For Poquette, he wonders why it took see you later.