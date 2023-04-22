Art Museum of South Texas to be first stop as collidoscope exhibit begins national tour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Art Museum of South Texas is proud to provide the first stop of the national tour exhibit identified as Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective. This exhibit is a joint venture by means of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino and the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and is in accordance with the introduction of a brand new establishment that facilities at the Latino revel in inside United States historical past and artwork.

The exhibit objectives to carry Latino and Chicano artwork and voices and comprises over 40 items in a large number of mediums. “This is an experience for visitors that invites them in, that makes them laugh, which was critical for us,” stated Ranald Woodaman from the American Latino Smithsonian Institution. “So that means that everyone is going to find something to appreciate out of this artwork.”

This marks the first stop for the exhibit as it travels around the country for the following two years. It will be showcased on the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi till September thirtieth prior to it heads to El Paso.

