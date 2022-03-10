Arthur, Ellen, Bull, and more

CBS

It’s official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama “Bull” will be its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale is expected to air in May 2022. Here’s a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and more that audiences will no longer see after 2022. Some of the shows have been canceled, while others are voluntarily retiring sometime this year.

“This Is Us” NBC

Fans of this NBC melodrama have known of this show’s final season since March 2021. At an NBC press event, series creator Dan Fogelman said the “This Is Us” series finale will air May 24.

“Arthur” WGBH/PBS

This is the final year to enjoy new episodes of the classic PBS cartoon. “‘Arthur’ is the longest-running kids animated series in history, and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion,” executive producer Carol Greenwald said in a statement to CBS News, announcing that the 25th season of “Arthur” would be its last. The final episode, broadcast on February 21, 2022, revealed what the future would hold for Arthur, D.W., and friends.

“Ozark” Jackson Davis/Netflix

Rabid fans likely have already binged the first half of the final season of this tense thriller series, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. The final batch of episodes is expected to bow on Netflix April 29, 2022.

“The Walking Dead” Gene Page/AMC

Horror fans have enjoyed this series for 11 gory seasons and through several spinoffs. The second half of the final season began airing February 20, 2022.

“The Wendy Williams Show” The Wendy Williams Show

Debmar-Mercury, the distributor of “The Wendy Williams Show,” has announced that the chat series will end with its current 14th season; it will air new episodes on Fox until the fall. Afterward, the show’s slot will be replaced by “Sherri,” a new talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

The nineteenth season of this talk show – expected in spring of 2002 – will be its last. Viewership for DeGeneres’ NBC offerings had been on the wane, in part because of allegations of a toxic workplace, including racist behavior and employee intimidation.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers//NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After four seasons on NBC, this one-hour series, which includes supersized versions of some of the most popular games from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” was expected to sunset. News of the show’s end came in January 2022.

“Peaky Blinders” BBC One/Netflix

The sixth and final season of this BBC One historical drama was expected to make its U.K. debut on February 27. A start date on Netflix, where Americans consume the show, has yet to be announced.

“Queen Sugar” OWN

Last year, Oprah Winfrey’s network announced the cancelation of this drama, but there will be a final season. The seventh and final season was expected to film and air sometime in 2022.

“Better Call Saul” AMC

Bob Odenkirk’s legal-slash-family drama is a spin-off of the wildly-successful “Breaking Bad,” which ended in 2013. Now it’s Saul’s turn to say goodbye. The sixth and final season of the AMC series was expected to bow April 18, 2022, with 13 episodes split into two parts.

“Black Monday” Nicole Wilder/Showtime

The Don Cheadle-led period drama concluded its third season in August 2021. Showtime announced its cancelation the following January.

“Cooking With Paris” KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

The first season of “Cooking With Paris” will also be its last. The Netflix show, which featured celebrity guests such as Kim Kardashian West, lasted for six episodes and was canceled in January 2022.

“Servant” Apple TV+

The third season of this supernatural, Philly-set drama debuted on Apple TV+ in January 2022. A fourth season is on its way, but it will be the last.

“Better Things” Suzanne Tenner/FX

Comic Louis C.K. co-created this dramedy for FX in 2015. The fifth and final season was set to premiere February 28, 2022.

“Another Life” Netflix

Katee Sackhoff and Selma Blair headline this Netflix sci-fi series, which debuted in 2019. It was canceled this year, after its second season.

“Work in Progress” Adrian S. Burrows/Showtime

Co-executive-produced by Lilly Wachowski, this semi-autobiographical series was co-created by, and stars, Abby McEnany. Showtime canceled the series in January 2022 after two seasons.

“Search Party” Jon Pack/HBO Max

The fifth and final season of this dark comedy premiered January 7, 2022. Alia Shawkat and John Early are among the members of the ensemble cast.

“A Discovery of Witches” Sky Max

This British fantasy sprung from a book trilogy whose initial installment has the same name. Originally airing in Britain on Sky Max, the series, co-starring Matthew Goode, is also streaming for Americans via Amazon.

“Derry Girls” Netflix

Shot in Northern Ireland and inspired by events during the Troubles, this teen comedy is such a hit in Britain that the real Derry has become a tourist attraction. (American fans have discovered the series via Netflix.) The third and final season filmed in December 2021, and will air sometime in 2022.

“Wu Tang: An American Saga” Hulu

This show relays a fictionalized account of the formation of the rap group Wu-Tang Clan. In November 2021, the series was renewed for a third and final season.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” Amazon Prime Video

Horror fans will recognize the name; it’s the same as a 1973 novel and an entire film franchise. After only eight episodes, this Amazon Prime Video series was canceled in January 2022.

“Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol” Peacock

This thriller series is based on the Dan Brown novel of the same name. Peacock canceled it, after only one season and 10 episodes, in January 2022.

“Grace and Frankie” Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Seven seasons ago, two women’s lives were turned upside down when their husbands, Robert and Sol, announced they were in love. The seventh and final season premiered August 13, 2021, with four episodes being released. Another 12 were expected in April 2022.

“Dead To Me” Netflix

Two grieving women bond over therapy in this Netflix series. The return of its third and final season, delayed because of the pandemic, is expected sometime in 2022.

“Killing Eve” BBC America

U.S. audiences discovered this stylish British thriller via BBC America in 2018. The fourth and final season premiered in February 2022.