Arthur McCreary Obituary (1954 – 2022) – Jacksonville, FL

McCreary, Jr. – Arthur Henry McCreary, Jr., 68, passed Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Arrangement Entrusted to Harris Mortuary, 2261 Edison Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204 (904) 598-9808.
Obituary
“The LORD will give strength unto his people; the LORD will bless his people with peace.” Psalm 29:11
Brother Henry Arthur McCreary, Jr. Life Story
Brother Henry Arthur McCreary, Jr., affectionately known as Arthur, Cook, Ham and Cackey Daddy and Mr. Happy, was born in Blackville, SC, April 14, 1954, to Henry Arthur McCreary, Sr. and Ardell McCreary. He was the second oldest of nine siblings.
At an early age, the family moved to Jacksonville, Florida where he was a resident of the Southside, Northside and the Westside.
Bro. Henry acquired his formal education from Duval County public schools. He was a graduate of Samuel Wolfson Class of 1972. He also attended Jones College.
Bro. Henry was a lifelong member of Greater Israel United Missionary Baptist Church.
Bro. Henry worked at several jobs, which included manager at AAMCO gas station, truck driver at Laneham Lumber and warehouse manager at Parliament Steel Company, all of Jacksonville, Florida.
Bro. Henry departed this earthly life on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn McCreary Fields and Gloria McCreary.
Bro. Henry leaves to cherish his memories and embrace his legacy, a devoted and loving wife of over 30 years, Sylvia McCreary; children, Katrinna McCray, Henry McCreary III, Karce McCreary and Jalen McCreary; grandchildren; Brianna, Rickey, Donald, Ty’varris, Arianna, Kirce, Jr, Kaden, Keion, Kimya, Henry 4th, Ali, Aniyah, Nijah and Addison; great grandchildren, Theon’dre, Rickey Jr., Mikelle, Carter and Kason; parents, Reverend Henry Arthur McCreary, Sr. and First Lady Ardell McCreary; siblings: Nathaniel McCreary, Yvonne (Carl) Jones, Linda (Louis) Wilson, Michael (Zina) McCreary, Randy (Sabrina) McCreary, Angela (Anthony) Maxwell; mother-in-law: Sis Eula Fletcher; aunt, Sis. Beatrice Carter, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
Arthur was an outstanding person. He will be greatly missed and cherished by all who knew and loved him!
Published by Harris Mortuary – Jacksonville on May 21, 2022.