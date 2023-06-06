As California Accuses Florida of Shipping Migrants, More Arrive in Sacramento





A gaggle of round 20 Latin American migrants, most commonly from Venezuela, arrived in Sacramento by means of personal constitution aircraft on Monday, the second one such workforce to land in California’s capital town in 3 days. They have been met by means of officers from California’s Justice Department at Sacramento Executive Airport and their shuttle have been paid for in its entirety, even if it isn’t but transparent who orchestrated the adventure. The earlier workforce arrived on Friday and carried papers indicating that their go back and forth have been arranged by means of Vertol Systems Company, based totally in Florida, on behalf of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. It is assumed that the similar corporate used to be concerned in Monday’s arrival, prompting accusations from California officers that migrants have been taken below false pretenses and flown to the state with out their consent. Governor Gavin Newsom and lawyer basic Rob Bonta have introduced an investigation into the subject and threatened to press felony or civil fees. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has now not said accountability for the shuttle, even if he has in the past overseen identical flights.