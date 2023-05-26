As city ends remote and telework opportunities, county receives national recognition for its remote work initiative

The National Association of Counties honored Travis County for its remote work program this week, which aimed to make 75 percent of eligible jobs at the county remote. Travis County’s initiative launched at the beginning of the pandemic in May 2020, meaning it has received recognition from NACo just three years later.

On Tuesday, the county held a press conferences with speakers from a local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Commissioners Court celebrating the achievement award. The announcement of Travis County’s success with remote work came as interim City Manager Jesús Garza made the widely criticized decision to end fully remote work for city employees in favor of hybrid arrangements.

“We had to make the case for how remote work improved efficiency and how it improved operations. And we have a great, great story to tell in that regard,” said Commissioner Brigid Shea, adding that the county has documented an increase in productivity and employee morale.

“If you’re a large employer, those are the two holy grails. You’re always trying to figure out, ‘How do we increase productivity? How do we increase employee morale?’ And I’m here to tell you a remote work program is a big part of that answer,” Shea said.

Other benefits of the program, according to speakers at Tuesday’s event, included reducing the amount of vehicle traffic, greenhouse gases and energy expenditures coming from county employees. Greenhouse gas emissions from the commutes of Travis County employees are estimated to have been reduced by 30 percent.

“It has helped our productivity dramatically but more importantly, it has helped the quality of life of workers,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Travillion. “We’ve got to think of our internal staff as our internal customers, just as we look at our constituents as external customers. If we can make it easier to serve, if we can provide the tools that are necessary to serve, if we can do the things that make this a great workplace, we should.”

Benjamin Suddaby, president of AFSCME Local 1624, said county workers are united in support of remote work.

“This is something that our members are unified on, even those whose jobs do require being on-site part of the time or all the time,” Suddaby said.

“This sends a message to all of the employees from the commissioners that they trust their workforce,” said Carol Guthrie, business manager for AFSCME Local 1624.

“I would encourage other large employers to take a look at the success we’re having with this program,” Shea said.

Photo made available through a Creative Commons license.

