As Deadline Nears, Biden and McCarthy Schedule Crucial Meeting to Address Debt Ceiling Impasse

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet at the White House to discuss a budget compromise and raising the nation’s borrowing limit to avoid a federal default. The meeting is crucial, as both men face a looming debt crisis with a deadline of June 1, when the government may run out of cash to pay its bills. The negotiations have focused on spending cuts with a 2024 budget year cap being the key to resolving the standoff. Both Republicans and Democrats appear optimistic about reaching an agreement, but there are no concrete decisions yet. Republicans want to roll back next year’s spending to 2022 levels, while the White House has proposed keeping 2024 at the same level as 2023. GOP lawmakers have proposed work requirements on the Medicaid health care program, as well as cuts to food aid by restricting work requirements. All sides aim to include a framework that would speed energy project developments in a potential package.