As families head to the pool or beach, swim lessons urged for childen to prevent drowning

MIAMI – As many families get pleasure from their summer season, the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending swimming and water security courses for kids to prevent drowning.

The group says that many kids didn’t study this life talent throughout the pandemic.

According to the AAP, drowning is the single main reason for damage loss of life for kids ages one to 4.

“There’s really strong evidence that swimming lessons in kids over the age of one is one layer of protection against drowning prevention,” mentioned AAP spokeswoman Dr. Sarah Denny

Six-year-old Xander Rogoff is studying to swim. His mom Dana Rogoff says the pandemic saved him from studying earlier.

“He missed out on those two years of really getting into the pool and getting those socialized lessons at camp that he would have had,” she mentioned.

Scuba-Steve Kamlet is Xander’s teacher. He recommends mother and father look for an American Red Cross water security teacher.

“First skill they should learn is the proper way to enter the water to make sure it’s safe. After that, proper floating so that if something were to happen, they can stay on top of the water. We’re going to work on some mechanics with a stroke called the front crawl,” Kamlet mentioned.

The AAP says different layers of safety are additionally vital to prevent drowning, together with pool fencing, shut supervision, life jackets on boats and lakes, and CPR coaching.

“Anything can happen and that’s a parent’s biggest nightmare. So, having him know how to swim properly is extremely important for us,” Rogoff mentioned.

Children aren’t the solely ones who want to know the way to swim. The AAP says it is by no means too late for mother and father to study.