As school choice, child protection bills languish in Texas legislature, Florida lawmakers passed robust bills | Texas

(The Center Square) – As bills addressing school funding, teacher pay, school choice, parental rights and other education-related topics languish in the Texas legislature, the Florida legislature passed a robust education and parental rights package, which Gov. Ron DeSantis already signed into law.

The two largest red states with Republican trifecta-led governments have both been in session since January. Florida’s legislature finished a few weeks before Texas, which has less than a month left and is likely to go into a special session over the summer. As both states remain the top destinations of choice for business and residents relocating from blue states, Florida continues to lead in education outcomes, parental rights and education freedom rankings.

While touting education and school choice initiatives statewide, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has often pointed to Florida as the model to follow. After implementing school choice initiatives 20 years ago, Florida’s public schools and overall grades have improved. Some of its students, colleges and universities rank among the top in the country. Florida’s K-12 students have higher per student funding and college students pay among the lowest tuition nationwide.

So far, Texas legislative leaders have rejected pleas by public school districts to increase the basic allotment for student funding. The current level of $6,160 per student doesn’t cover inflationary costs and hasn’t been increased since 2019, they argue. A recent House vote on HB 100 increasing the allotment by roughly $100 will lead to services being cut, school districts contend. In Florida, the legislature increased its basic allotment funding to a record $8,648 per student, the highest in state history.

The Texas House didn’t schedule a hearing for SB 8, which seeks to increase teacher salaries and create an Education Savings Account program for 62,500 students. At least 24 Republicans oppose school choice, according to a recent vote. Instead, the House passed its own bill, HB 11, to increase teacher pay and HB 100 to increase state funding for public schools.

In Florida, the legislature passed HB 1, which DeSantis signed into law in March to “empower parents to guide their children’s education,” providing for ESAs for K-12 students. The program also incorporates recommendations from the Florida Association of District School Superintendents to reduce onerous and excessive regulations on public schools.

The new law is “a transformational opportunity to make it clear that the money follows the child, and parents have a right to guide their child’s education as they see fit,” Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, the bill’s author, said. It also “reduces some of the outdated, unnecessary, and quite frankly, burdensome regulations public schools have to abide by.”

After Florida legislators last year “defended and expanded parental rights in education,” they received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback from parents and teachers who said they “appreciate appropriate guardrails on social issues being taught in schools,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said.

Expanding on some of these measures, DeSantis signed three bills into law filed by Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville. HB 1069 prohibits sexual orientation or gender identity instruction in pre-K through 8th grade, expands transparency and parental controls over curriculum, and prohibits students and teachers from being required to use language that violates their personal convictions. In Texas, the Senate passed a similar bill, SB 1072, which hasn’t received a hearing in the House.

Florida’s SB 1438 authorizes the fining, suspending, or revoking of licenses of any public lodging or public food service establishments if they admit a child to a live adult performance that depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, or lewd exposure. SB 254 protects children from being subjected to sex-reassignment prescriptions and procedures, with exceptions.

In Texas, the Senate passed three similar bills, SB 12, SB 1601, and SB 14, which respectively ban children from being exposed to sexualized performances, “Drag Queen Story Hour,” or being subjected to gender modification procedures. All three were stalled in the House. SB 12 and SB 1601 haven’t received a House committee hearing; SB 14 passed out of a committee but hasn’t been voted on by the full House.

The House also passed HB 900, banning sexually explicit books from public school and classroom libraries, as well as bills expanding teacher recruitment, changing the funding mechanism to be based on enrollment, among other measures. None have received a hearing in the Senate.

As the Texas Lt. Governor and House Speaker spar over legislative agendas, the Florida’s Republican trifecta has remained united in its shared goals.

The Florida legislature and governor have sent “a strong message that Florida is a safe place to raise children,” Yarborough said. “We need to let kids be kids, and our laws need to set appropriate boundaries that respect the rights and responsibilities of parents, while protecting children.”