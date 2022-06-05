As streets flood residents bring out their canoes and kayaks

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Native 10′s Alexis Frazier was at 58th Avenue in Oakland Park the place water ranges are rising as a result of the rain lightens up from the tropical storm.

Two brothers have been seen braving the climate, one on a bike and one different in a kayak.

When Alexis Frazier requested one in every of many brothers why they decided to return out, he replied that it was a nice day.

One other resident tried searching for milk from the native 7/11, nonetheless it was closed with sandbags to forestall the water from coming in.

Residents talked about that flooding inside the area is widespread, nonetheless house owners are happy that they nonetheless have electrical power.

Florida Energy and Mild Firm was seen making the rounds monitoring the world.

Native 10′s Brigette Matter was on the portion of 14th Avenue off Sheridan Avenue in Hollywood the place streets are underwater.

Floodwaters have been too deep for lots of vehicles that stalled out and wanted to be towed.

She acquired to speak with one other one that moreover took their kayak out for a journey.

It’s barely deeper as you go West it begins getting shallower. Hollywood received right here by and did a superb job draining,” he talked about.

Residents who reside inside the area say it’s widespread for this neighborhood to flood.

“I like dwelling right here however the water the degrees of the water getting worse yearly,” one different resident talked about.