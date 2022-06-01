As summer arrives, a gallon of gas costs more than the federal minimum wage in these places

Motorists throughout the U.S. are grappling with gasoline costs which are reaching new information nearly day by day, however the ache is not evenly distributed throughout the nation. Take the handful of areas the place a gallon of normal gas now prices as a lot because the federal minimal wage of $7.25.

It is a painful threshold that costs on the pump have reached in at the least 15 stations — all in California, in line with GasBuddy. Granted, the minimal wage in California is way above the federal minimal, with staff within the state incomes at the least $14 an hour, however paying $7.25 a gallon or extra nonetheless takes a piece out of the everyday paycheck.

The summer time driving season is right here! With it, the costliest #gasprices we’ve ever seen on a Memorial Day: $4.60/gal, and we’ll probably make a run to $4.75/gal within the subsequent couple weeks barring any main change. Est odds of reaching a nationwide of $5/gal this summer time: 65%. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 30, 2022

On common, California drivers are paying extra for fuel than drivers in another state — a median of $6.19 a gallon as of June 1, in contrast with the nationwide common of $4.67 a gallon, in line with AAA. That’s partly because of greater taxes within the state to pay for infrastructure and different prices, however there’s additionally one thing that economist Severin Borenstein of the College of California, Berkeley, calls a “mystery gasoline surcharge” — a worth hole that may’t totally be defined by charges or different components.

Listed below are the 15 service stations in California charging greater than $7.25 as of June 1, in line with GasBuddy:

Furnace Creek Gas at CA-190 in Furnace Creek: $8.55 a gallon

Chevron at 31251 Goffs Highway in Essex: $8.29 a gallon

Chevron at 901 N. Alameda St. in Los Angeles: $7.95 a gallon

Chevron at 30811 Pacific Coast Freeway in Malibu: $7.79 a gallon

Fort Dick Market at 6670 Lake Earl Dr. in Crescent Metropolis: $7.70 a gallon

Roy’s Fuel at 87520 in Amboy: $7.69 a gallon

Mobil at 8489 Beverly Blvd. in Los Angeles: $7.49 a gallon

Shell at 900 North Hill Avenue in Los Angeles: $7.45 a gallon

Chevron at 51557 US-395 in Lee Vining: $7.39 a gallon

Shell at 453 Fundamental St. in Bridgeport: $7.39 a gallon

Valero at 377 Fundamental St. in Bridgeport: $7.35 a gallon

Shell at 125 Sharon Park Dr. in Menlo Park: $7.29 a gallon

Mobil at 4349 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Studio Metropolis: $7.29 a gallon

Shell at 51424 US-395 in Lee Vining: $7.29 a gallon

Mobil at 22 Vista Level Dr. in Lee Vining: $7.29 a gallon

As Individuals returned to work after the Memorial Day weekend, common fuel costs jumped to a record $4.67, up from $4.18 a month in the past and $3.04 throughout the identical interval final yr, in line with AAA.

Elsewhere across the U.S., Patrick De Haan, an professional on oil and fuel costs, warned in a Memorial Day tweet that fuel costs might proceed to rise within the Nice Lakes area and in Florida, the place a gallon of normal in cities reminiscent of Tallahassee and Palm Seaside already prices $4.69, in line with GasBuddy.

Drivers spending 1000’s extra on fuel

Individuals are more and more pessimistic in regards to the economic system, pushed by considerations in regards to the highest inflation in 40 years and a inventory market that has plunged because of fears of a recession, in accordance to a brand new CBS Information ballot. Whereas motorists proceed to replenish on the pump, they’re slicing again on spending in different areas — like eating out — to compensate.



Markets stay risky amid inflation and recession fears 04:52

The affect of excessive fuel costs is including up: the everyday family is now spending $4,800 on fuel at an annual charge, in contrast with $2,800 a yr in the past, in accordance to Wall Avenue analyst Ed Yardeni.

Sadly, analysts aren’t forecasting that fuel costs will recede anytime quickly. De Haan thinks there is a good likelihood costs will hit $5 a gallon this summer time, whereas an much more pessimistic evaluation from JPMorgan just lately forecast the nationwide common might prime $6 a gallon by August.

Borenstein of Berkeley just lately informed CBS Information that he would not foresee $2 or $Three per gallon fuel anytime quickly. That is as a result of crude oil costs have jumped previously 12 months, and world demand for fossil fuels is rising whilst provide is lagging, he famous.

“Even earlier than Russia attacked Ukraine, we have been seeing the manufacturing of oil lagging. Producers in the US are reporting they’re having a tough time getting staff to return again to the oil fields,” Borenstein mentioned. “They’re having supply-chain issues with elements and tools.”