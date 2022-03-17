Ashanti Announces Historic Partnership with EQ Exchange at SXSW

At SXSW, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, writer and entrepreneur Ashanti, introduced her historic partnership with EQ Trade.
Based by tech entrepreneur Janice Taylor, EQ Trade is the primary female-owned tech firm in Silicon Valley and is a Web3 firm that’s devoted to empowering musicians and rewarding their followers, by means of blockchain know-how.
Ashanti made historical past in 2002 together with her double-platinum, self-titled album “Ashanti,” which nonetheless holds the Guinness World File as the very best promoting debut by any feminine artist in music historical past. The album landed the #1 spot on each the Billboard High 200 and R&B album charts, promoting a whopping 504,593 models in its first week and set a SoundScan document as essentially the most albums offered by any debut feminine artist within the chart’s historical past. Ashanti has launched six studio albums and acquired eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Prepare Awards, six ASCAP Awards and plenty of extra awards and illustrious honors. She has continued to reign on the high as one in all Billboard’s “High Females of the Decade from 2000-2010” and continues to interrupt Billboard information as having a Scorching 100 entry within the 2000’s, 2010’s and 2020’s.
Because the 20-year anniversary of “Ashanti” approaches, the singer makes historical past once more in music and know-how, being the primary, Black feminine artist to be a co-founder of a Web3 firm. Throughout her dialog on the SXSW predominant stage with Janice, they mentioned the partnership, in addition to the artistic financial system, way forward for Web3 and feminine empowerment.
For the previous 12 years, Janice has been a pioneer within the tech trade, creating applied sciences to guard kids on-line and to construct software program that helps social and emotional studying. As a 3X founder, Janice is bringing her experience in human habits, constructing tech-inclusive merchandise to Web3, by making EQ a market for creators to entry capital pretty, transparently and equitably.
Ashanti not too long ago made headlines when she shared plans to reclaim her energy as an artist and entrepreneur by re-recording her debut launch for a particular anniversary version. With the 20th anniversary of her debut album approaching on April 2, anticipation is excessive round this partnership, new music, her upcoming guide, UK tour and Star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame.
“It’s so necessary to me to get the message out that artists ought to personal their mental property,” Ashanti stated.
“By empowering myself by means of new know-how, I’m making an attempt to assist different girls keep away from going by means of the issues that I’ve been by means of. The longer term belongs to those that take management and make it their very own.”
“Ashanti is paving the way in which for the following era of artists within the new creator financial system. EQ Exchange couldn’t have requested for a greater accomplice as we work collectively to alter the sport for all artists, notably girls and other people of coloration,” says Janice Taylor, founder and CEO at EQ Trade.
As co-founder, Ashanti will launch artistic experiences and NFT’s solely with EQ Trade.
To rejoice this second, Ashanti gave a shock efficiency at SXSW at Empire Storage.