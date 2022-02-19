Ashanti Grant’s grandmothers share stories, video of 9-year-old

The grandmothers describe Ashanti as a child who writes love letters to her family, loves princesses and still believes in fairy tales.

HOUSTON — Two Houston grandmothers are praying and hoping for a miracle for their granddaughter, 9-year-old Ashanti Grant, who was shot in a road rage case.

Elaine Grant Williams and Patricia Williams say Ashanti remains in a medically induced coma as she fights for her life.

“I’m praying for my grandbaby to come back to us,” Patricia told us nine days after Ashanti was struck by a bullet while watching cartoons in the back of her family’s SUV.

They shared cellphone video of Ashanti cooking that captures her sweet and sassy personality. She loves to help in the kitchen.

“That makes her smile,” Elaine said.

Ashanti is everything to her grandmothers and now they’re pleading for someone to come forward to help catch the man who shot her the night of Feb. 8.

A $30,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.

“Everybody needs to understand that it could have been their child,” Patricia said.

It happened sometime after 9 p.m. on the Southwest Freeway between the Beltway and the Fondren exits. The gunman was in a white truck.

“Put yourself in our shoes. What if it was your granddaughter? What if it was your daughter? Wouldn’t you want us to stand up and speak out and say something for your child too?” Elaine asked.

“She’s supposed to be on her bike right now or at school.”

The 4th-grader has recovered slightly as the swelling in her brain slowly goes down.

“She’s a strong little girl and she’s gonna pull through. I know it and God has got her and I know the world is praying for her.”

“I don’t have any doubt that she is a true miracle,” Elaine said. “It’s a long road. But we’re up for the challenge.”

Ashanti’s medical bills continue to pile up. If you’d like to donate, here’s a link to the family’s GoFundMe account.