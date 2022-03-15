Asian woman punched 125 times, kicked 7, in assault that led to attempted murder as a hate crime charges

Man police in Yonkers, N.Y. establish as 42-year-old Tammel Esco is seen in picture taken from surveillance video from their condo constructing that reveals him punching his Asian neighbor 125 occasions, kicking her seven and hurling anti-Asian slurs at her. Yonkers, N.Y. police / CBS New York



Yonkers, N.Y. — A girl from the Philippines is recovering from a vicious anti-Asian assault in Yonkers,a northern New York Metropolis suburb, CBS New York experiences.

The suspect is charged with tried homicide as a hate crime and has a protracted felony historical past, the station says. The assault occurred on March 11.

Surveillance video of their condo constructing’s foyer reveals a person authorities recognized as 42-year-old Tammel Esco assaulting his 67-year-old neighbor. The suspect threw 125 punches, kicked her viciously seven occasions, then spat on her twice and used anti-Asian slurs.

A witness instructed CBS New York Esco walked exterior and screamed incoherently at passersby after the assault. Police arrived shortly and took him into custody.

“We’re gonna file this as a hate crime, and we’re charging tried homicide based mostly on the variety of strikes and the size of the assault,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller mentioned.

Police mentioned the sufferer has extreme accidents and faces a protracted street to restoration.

Esco is being held with out bail.

He has 14 arrests and a number of convictions on his document, Mueller mentioned.

In February 2021, Esco pushed a girl by means of a plate glass window. She wasn’t severely harm, however Esco was given conditional discharge and no jail time. CBS New York discovered that Esco entered a five-month inpatient program for substance abuse after his arrest final yr. He’d beforehand served 42 months in jail for a 2010 stabbing.

The assault has frightened different Asians within the neighborhood.

“I come dwelling 9:00, I’ve to be all the time watching whoever is there, ?” mentioned Olivia Solano, one of many sufferer’s neighbors.

Wendy Trinidad reacted with horror to surveillance video of the hate crime dedicated within the foyer of her constructing.

“I am in shock. I do know these days a whole lot of psychological points, however that’s simply unbelievable,” Trinidad mentioned.

The sufferer is nicely appreciated by neighbors.

“She’s very, very good. … Two daughters. … Her husband handed. He was a mailman, I do not forget that,” Sken Shabaj mentioned.