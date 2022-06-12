Astra Space suffers second failure to reach orbit after launch from Florida’s Space Coast – WFTV

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Startup rocket firm Astra Space confirmed Sunday that it has failed to reach orbit after launching from Florida’s Space Coast on Sunday.

WATCH: Astra Space goals to launch NASA science mission from Kennedy Space Center this weekend

This marks the second launch from Kennedy Space Center and the second incomplete mission for Astra.

Astra was making an attempt to ship six climate satellites to low-Earth orbit for NASA’s TROPICS mission.

READ: Astra outlines investigation into failed rocket launch

“We had a nominal first stage flight. The upper stage shut down early and we did not deliver the payloads to orbit. We have shared our regrets with NASA and the payload team,” Astra shared on social media.

WATCH: Astra believes it is aware of why its launch failed final month

It’s unclear what brought about the failure and Astra mentioned they’re working to full a full evaluate of what occurred.

Click here to obtain the free WFTV news and climate apps, and click on right here to watch the newest news in your Smart TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group