Asylum restrictions are justified given “sheer number” of migrant arrivals, top U.S. official says

A top Biden administration official has defended the recently implemented restrictions on asylum, citing the overwhelming numbers of migrants who have journeyed to the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years. The new rule, which disqualifies migrants from asylum if they enter the U.S. without authorization after failing to seek humanitarian protection in a third country on their way to American soil, has faced criticism from progressive Democrats and advocates. However, Blas Nuñez-Neto, the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, argues that the asylum system is antiquated and has not kept up with changing demographics and countries encountered at the border, leading to the current situation being “hopelessly broken.” The administration has also pledged to create centers in Latin America to screen migrants for eligibility to be resettled in hosting countries, Canada, Spain, or the U.S., but Nuñez-Neto concedes that the current actions taken are inadequate to address long-term migration challenges. He calls on Democratic and Republican lawmakers to find ways to compromise and update the immigration system.



