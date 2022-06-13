At Jan. 6 hearing, former Fox News political director Chris Stirewalt testifies on Trump’s election loss

At Jan. 6 listening to, former Fox News political director Chris Stirewalt testifies on Trump’s election loss – CBS Miami



At the second in a series of House committee hearings on the January 6 investigation, former Fox News political director Chris Stirewalt testified about how his team called the 2020 election and the evidence that Donald Trump had lost. The committee also heard videotaped testimony from Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. Watch a portion of their testimony here.

