At Jan. 6 hearing, former Fox News political director Chris Stirewalt testifies on Trump’s election loss

June 13, 2022
Esther Dean


At the second in a series of House committee hearings on the January 6 investigation, former Fox News political director Chris Stirewalt testified about how his team called the 2020 election and the evidence that Donald Trump had lost. The committee also heard videotaped testimony from Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. Watch a portion of their testimony here.

