At last, a Dallas City Hall corruption buster

The news that Dallas City Hall has hired its first inspector general is music to ears of those of us who have watched shady deals and squirrely votes work their way through 1500 Marilla St.

The corruption we know about — because it was investigated and prosecuted — is a drop in the bucket compared to the worrying deeds we’ve seen that just didn’t smell right but nevertheless went through.

Mayor Eric Johnson promised in his June 2019 inaugural address to clean it up. And we praised Johnson in September for assembling a serious ethics task force that put forward a slate of solid recommendations that stand to make a real difference in how business gets done in this town.

Plans are one thing. Follow-through is another, and the hiring of attorney and former Texas Health and Human Services Commission inspector general Bart Bevers marks serious follow-through.

Bevers, 58, served the state from 2007 to 2011, supervising a staff of hundreds working in 31 cities that oversaw programs with budgets exceeding $25 billion, according to his résumé. That’s a strong background for someone who will have a much smaller staff at Dallas City Hall but who will nevertheless need to keep a sharp eye on the contracting and deal-making that so often tempts officialdom.

We have seen so much important work undermined by corruption. In separate incidents, low-income housing developers Ruel Hamilton and Brian Potashnik lavished bribes on officials, including council members Don Hill, Carolyn Davis and Dwaine Caraway. Hamilton’s corruption came years after Potashnik’s. The question we might ask is, had an inspector general been in place earlier, would Hamilton have had the chance to further degrade the city?

We will never know. But what we hope to see going forward are cases where corruption is stopped before it gets started because Bevers and his staff are in place to field tips and launch investigations that catch wrongdoing early. That might dissuade would-be crooks from thinking City Hall is a place to do business.

We also expect Bevers to look at processes in concert with the city auditor and city attorney to ensure that Dallas has the absolute best guards against corruption or even just bad business practices that don’t ensure taxpayers are getting the clean, efficient government they deserve.

Every resident of this city is owed honest services from every person working at City Hall, from the city manager to the mayor to the hourly employee. And those who rely on it the most are often our residents with the least political power and financial influence.

If Dallas is going to continue to prosper and grow, City Hall has to have a sparkling reputation. We wish Bart Bevers well in helping us get there.