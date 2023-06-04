At least 1 dead after crash on Highway 99 in Galt



A deadly coincidence came about on Saturday on Highway 99 in Galt involving a semi-truck and a sedan, as reported by way of Sacramento hearth officers. According to the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento Division, the incident came about on C Street when the sedan drove over an over move onto the highway. The semi-truck used to be not able to forestall sooner than hitting the sedan, ensuing in at least one loss of life.

CHP is operating to divert southbound site visitors to the Central Galt go out. Drivers in the world will want to go back and forth throughout the town on Frontage Road and get again on the freeway at Fairway, CHP mentioned. As of 9 p.m., CHP confirms that the number 1 is now open to site visitors. This is a creating tale, please keep up to date with KCRA 3 for the newest.

