At least 1 dead in grocery store shooting at a Washington Fred Meyer as police warn of “armed and dangerous” suspect

At least one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington on Monday afternoon, police said. The suspect, identified by police as a White man, is still on the run and is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Officers first responded to the Richland grocery store at 11:04 a.m. local time after receiving reports that shots had been fired, Richland Police Commander Chris Lee said at a press conference. It’s not yet clear if any of the victims were targeted.

Local schools including Richland High and River’s Edge High were placed on non-critical lockdown during the police response.

This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Washington, police shows a shooting suspect at a Fred Meyer store in Richland on Monday, February 7, 2022. AP



A spokesperson for Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, said the company is “deeply saddened by the incident.”

“The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.