At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one individual was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, in response to authorities.
Oklahoma City police mentioned the incident occurred close to Northwest thirty fourth Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
Police mentioned the sufferer was shot within the chest, and the shooter fled the scene.
The sufferer was transported to OU Health, in response to police.
Police mentioned they haven’t any suspect information at the moment.
This is a creating story.
(*1*)
story by The Texas Tribune Source link