At least 100 dead from Hurricane Ian as Florida’s top emergency official defends Lee County on delayed evacuations

Hurricane Ian’s dying toll reached 100 Monday as state authorities pushed again on rising criticism of Lee County officers who had been allegedly sluggish to evacuate low-lying communities.

The newest dying depend included 54 who perished in Lee County, the place officers did not order evacuations till Tuesday. Ian made landfall Wednesday, devastating Fort Myers and Sanibel Island.

“I believe Lee County and their administration …. made the best decision they felt was right for their community at that time,” said Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “And I will never second-guess a local emergency manager on their decision.”

While different close by jurisdictions took such motion one or two days sooner than Lee County, he refused to critique the selections.

“Emergency management directors do not have a crystal ball,” Guthrie advised reporters. “They made the best decision on the information they had at the time.”

A consultant of the Lee County Manager’s Office couldn’t be instantly reached for remark Monday.

Lugo Elieser and his spouse, Mara, who saved a ship docked close by, take a look at the destroyed bridge resulting in Pine Island in Matlacha, Fla., on Sunday. The solely bridge to the island is closely broken, so it might probably solely be reached by boat or air. Gerald Herbert / AP

Huge swaths of southwest and central Florida had been nonetheless struggling to select up the items and switch on lights days after Ian blew via their communities final week.

Florida residents, left with out energy within the wake of Ian, might be at nighttime for the remainder of the week — in the event that they dodged main storm harm.

There had been 621,000 houses and companies without power Monday, officers mentioned. In these homes and industrial buildings the place “infrastructure is still standing,” energy ought to be again by Sunday, officers mentioned.

Authorities additionally requested Floridians to remain dwelling and out of the best way of rescue and cleanup crews Monday.

“If you don’t need to be on the roadways, don’t be on the roadways,” mentioned Col. Gene Spaulding, the director of the Florida Highway Patrol.

He additionally warned motorists that a multitude of roads and bridges are nonetheless not protected for passage.

“We still have several roadways that are under water. Keep in mind that just because the water recedes, don’t necessarily mean the roadway is safe to travel on,” Spaulding mentioned.

“There is high likelihood of washouts under the asphalt, under the roadways. So please don’t try to drive around barricades.”

People take away storm-damaged objects from a house Sunday in Bonita Springs, Fla. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Remnants of the one-time Category 4 storm continued to douse the mid-Atlantic on Monday with rain. About 16 million had been below flood alerts in coastal North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey.

High winds and rain will proceed in these communities Monday and Tuesday with as much as 3 inches in coastal areas and as much as an inch in additional inland areas.

High winds had been anticipated to blow via Norfolk, Virginia (45 mph), Atlantic City, New Jersey (34 mph), Washington, D.C., (36 mph), New York (29 mph) and Boston (29 mph) on Monday.