At least 12 dead after police officers lured into ambush-style shooting in Mexico: “There can be no truce”

Four police officers had been shot to loss of life after being drawn into an ambush in western Mexico, and as many as eight suspected attackers had been killed in a gun battle with different police who rushed to the location, authorities mentioned Thursday.



Luis Joaquín Méndez, chief prosecutor of the western state of Jalisco, mentioned 4 municipal policemen in town of El Salto responded to a name late Wednesday about armed males at a home.



Once they arrived, a girl answered the door and instructed them nothing was flawed. But gunmen inside then opened fireplace on the officers, a few of whom had been dragged into the house and killed, the prosecutor mentioned.



Officials mentioned police reinforcements confirmed up and engaged in a shootout with the suspects, killing eight and wounding three.



Later, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned 9 our bodies had been discovered on the home – the 4 police officers and 5 suspected gunmen. Three extra our bodies – two males and a girl – had been discovered at a property close by, they mentioned.

Members of the Jalisco Forensic Medical Service work after 4 police officers and eight alleged members of the organized crime had been killed, and 6 others had been wounded, throughout a confrontation in El Salto, Jalisco state, Mexico, on June 23, 2022. ULISES RUIZ/AFP through Getty Images





Prosecutors mentioned the dead had been most likely members of a gang that apparently held kidnap victims at one of many properties. Investigators additionally discovered the hacked up stays of one other man in plastic luggage.

“At this time Mexico is living in, in Jalisco we are clear that there can be no truce against those who have taken away our peace and tranquility,” Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro wrote on Facebook.

Two individuals being held captive contained in the constructing had been rescued following a tip-off that gunmen had been seen taking gagged individuals into the home, officers mentioned.

Several individuals had been arrested, and weapons and ammunition had been seized.

Ricardo Santillán, police chief of El Salto, known as the shootings “a cowardly act.”

Agents of the Jalisco Attorney stand guard on the website the place 4 police officers and eight alleged members of the organized crime had been killed, and 6 others had been wounded, in a confrontation in El Salto, Jalisco state, Mexico, on June 23, 2022. ULISES RUIZ/AFP through Getty Images



The Roman Catholic Mexican Council of Bishops issued an open letter Thursday calling on the federal government to vary course on safety, commenting three days after two Jesuits monks had been allegedly killed by a drug gang chief inside their church in a distant city in northern Mexico.

“It is time to revise the security policies that are failing,” the bishops wrote, calling for a “national dialogue” to search out options.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has declared his authorities is no longer centered on detaining drug cartel leaders, and in 2019 he ordered the discharge of a captured chief of the Sinaloa cartel to keep away from bloodshed.

López Obrador has carried out a method he calls “hugs, not bullets” and has generally appeared to tolerate the gangs, even praising them at one level for not interfering in elections.

Asked at his day by day morning news briefing if he supposed to vary methods, López Obrador mentioned, “No, rather the reverse, this is the right path.”

He confronted questions on the truth that there have been extra killings in his 3 1/2 years in workplace than in all six years beneath President Felipe Calderón in 2006-2012, whom López Obrador ceaselessly accuses of being answerable for pointless bloodshed.

“It’s just that we received a homicide rate that was at its peak, way up, and Calderón wasn’t handed the country like that. He ratcheted it up,” López Obrador mentioned.

Ten police officers have been murdered this 12 months in Jalisco, one among Mexico’s most violent states as a result of presence of felony gangs, in response to official figures.

The western area, one of many nation’s most affluent, is the cradle of the highly effective Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which authorities blame for quite a few deaths and disappearances. The Department of Justice considers the Jalisco cartel to be “one of the five most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world.”

Its chief, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, is without doubt one of the world’s most wished drug lords, with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration providing $10 million for his arrest.

“He is the number one priority for DEA and frankly for federal law enforcement in the United States,” DEA agent Matthew Donahue instructed CBS News in 2019.

Last month, Mexican authorities captured a suspected chief of the Jalisco cartel — Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez, often known as “El Señorón” or “XL.”