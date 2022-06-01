At least 3 killed in mass shooting in Tulsa medical building, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Three individuals have been killed Wednesday in a capturing at a Tulsa medical constructing on a hospital campus, a police captain mentioned.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the variety of useless. Meulenberg mentioned the shooter additionally was useless.

It was unclear how the shooter died.

“Officers are at the moment going by means of each room within the constructing checking for extra threats,” police mentioned in a Facebook post simply earlier than 6 p.m. “We all know there are a number of accidents, and probably a number of casualties.”

Meulenberg additionally mentioned a number of individuals have been wounded and that the medical complicated was a “catastrophic scene.”

St. Francis Well being System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon due to the state of affairs on the Natalie Medical Constructing. The Natalie constructing homes an outpatient surgical procedure middle and a breast well being middle.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to point out first responders wheeling somebody on a stretcher away from the hospital constructing.

Dozens of of police automobiles might be seen outdoors the hospital complicated, and authorities shut down site visitors because the investigation went on.

A reunification middle for households to search out their family members was arrange at a close-by highschool.

Brokers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been additionally on the scene, a spokesperson mentioned.

The capturing in Tulsa comes eight days after the bloodbath in Uvalde that left 19 college students and two lecturers useless.

The Related Press

