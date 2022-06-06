At Least 50 Killed in Massacre at Catholic Church in Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria throughout mass on Sunday, killing not less than 50 folks together with girls and youngsters, in accordance with a hospital physician and media experiences.
“The gunmen shot at folks inside and outside the church constructing, killing and injuring worshippers,” mentioned Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson for Ondo state.
She didn’t say how many individuals had been killed or injured at St. Francis Catholic Church within the city of Owo, however added police had been investigating the reason for the assault.
Ondo state Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scene of the assault and injured individuals within the hospital, described Sunday’s incident as “an ideal bloodbath” that shouldn’t be allowed to occur once more. The id and motive of the attackers was not instantly clear.
“It’s so unhappy that whereas the Holy Mass was happening, unknown gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church…leaving many feared useless and plenty of others injured and the Church violated,” mentioned Catholic Church spokesman in Nigeria, Reverend Augustine Ikwu.
Ikwu mentioned the bishop and clergymen from the parish had survived the assault unhurt. A health care provider at a hospital in Owo informed Reuters that not less than 50 our bodies had been introduced into two hospitals within the city from the assault. The physician, who declined to be named as a result of he isn’t approved to talk to the press, additionally mentioned there was a necessity for blood donations to deal with the injured.
President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the assault, calling it “heinous,” and the Vatican mentioned Pope Francis was praying for the victims who had been “painfully stricken in a second of celebration”.
Nigeria is battling an Islamist insurgency within the northeast and armed gangs who perform assaults and kidnappings for ransom, largely within the northwest. Within the southwest, assaults equivalent to this are uncommon.
