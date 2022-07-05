At least 6 killed, person of interest in custody

Six individuals have been killed when a gunman opened fireplace at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and greater than two dozen individuals have been taken to space hospitals with accidents, officers mentioned. Some of the victims, together with at least one baby, have been in vital situation after they have been transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage informed reporters.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who had been recognized as a person of interest, was arrested round 6:30 p.m. native time, practically 9 hours after the taking pictures. Officials mentioned his car was noticed and he was stopped after a quick pursuit. They mentioned he can be taken to the Highland Park Police Department because the investigation continues.

“This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened,” Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli mentioned Monday evening.

Police and witnesses earlier in the day mentioned the gunman was taking pictures on the crowd from the roof of a enterprise close to the parade route.

Investigators mentioned a firearm had been recovered from the scene. Covelli described the weapon as “a high-powered rifle.”

“It sounds like spectators were targeted … very random, very intentional and a very sad day,” Covelli mentioned.

Hours after the taking pictures, closely armed legislation enforcement authorities have been seen at what’s believed to be Crimo’s household dwelling in Highwood, simply north of Highland Park, CBS Chicago stories. Neighbors informed CBS Chicago that he lives on the dwelling along with his father and uncle.

FBI brokers had been going in and out of the home all through the night.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek informed reporters 5 adults died on the scene of the taking pictures. The sixth sufferer died at a hospital, Banek mentioned, including that she did not have particulars about that person.

Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness at Highland Park Hospital, mentioned that a whole of 26 individuals have been delivered to the medical facility, 25 of whom had suffered gunshot wounds. Six sufferers have been taken to Evanston Hospital, 4 have been taken to Glenbrook Hospital, and a number of other others have been taken to hospitals outdoors of the Northshore University Medical System community.

Of the sufferers initially taken to Highland Park Hospital, 4 have been transferred to different hospitals, and as of Monday night, 19 had been handled and discharged, Temple mentioned; solely two sufferers remained at Highland Park Hospital and each have been in steady situation.

The sufferers’ ages ranged from 8 to 85 years outdated, Temple mentioned, and he estimated that 4 or 5 of the sufferers have been youngsters.

Over 100 legislation enforcement officers from a number of companies, together with the FBI, Illinois State Police and Lake County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the taking pictures in the suburb north of Chicago at round 10:14 a.m.

Covelli mentioned the gunman stopped firing as officers approached the constructing after which managed to elude authorities. “All indications is he was discreet and he was very difficult to see,” Covelli mentioned.

Governor JB Pritzker later praised native cops who “ran toward the gunshots” and saved lives.

Investigators have been combing by means of surveillance cameras searching for information on the taking pictures, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton stories. They are additionally going over cellphone video of bystanders on the parade.



“Very active investigation” after lethal taking pictures at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illiniois 09:21

Police and ambulances from a number of jurisdictions swarmed the world in the aftermath of the taking pictures. Video from the scene confirmed individuals being positioned into ambulances.

CBS Chicago digital producer Elyssa Kaufman, who was watching the parade together with her household, heard the sound of gunshots.

“Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming,” Kaufman mentioned. “It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very fortunate, we got out very quickly.”

Law enforcement officers and an armored car reply to the scene of a lethal taking pictures on the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. CBS Chicago



Witnesses informed CBS Chicago there was confusion in the preliminary aftermath of the taking pictures over whether or not the loud bangs have been half of the Independence Day festivities.

“I remember seeing people, like, you know, running and ducking and, you know, just screaming,” a lady informed CBS Chicago. “I ran with my daughter, and I ran into, like, a little store, but I was scared because I didn’t know if they were coming … or if they were, you know, like, in the building.”

A video posted to Twitter by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Lynn Sweet, who was on the parade, confirmed a band taking part in on a truck in the parade as a crowd of individuals handed the truck, working the opposite method.

My video.. I used to be at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified individuals fleeing July 4th parade when taking pictures began. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

Sweet informed CBS News the taking pictures occurred close to the reviewing stand for the parade.

“I saw things that people shouldn’t see,” she mentioned. “I saw bodies. I saw wounded people. I saw pools of blood.”

She estimated lots of of individuals have been lined up alongside the parade route, in some locations two or three individuals deep. She mentioned it was clear individuals left in a rush.

“You saw baby carriages; they’re still out there on the scene … there are water bottles,” she mentioned. “It’s just a moment frozen in time where people didn’t care about any belongings because they wanted to get out of there.”



Reporter who witnessed Highland Park parade taking pictures: “I saw things that people shouldn’t see” 05:25

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering mentioned the remainder of the pageant has been canceled, and a number of other close by communities additionally canceled their parades.

“On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we’re instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,” Rotering mentioned at a news convention after the taking pictures.

President Biden mentioned in a press release that he and first girl Jill Biden “are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities.”

Speaking on the South Lawn on the White House, Biden later remarked, “You all heard what happened today. With each day, we’re reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy. Nothing guaranteed about our way of life. We have to fight for it, defend it, and earn it by voting.”

Governor JB Pritzker urged all Illinoisans to hope for the victims, their households, and the primary responders. “But grief will not bring the victims back, and prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country. I will stand firm with Illinoisans and Americans: we must — and we will — end this plague of gun violence,” he mentioned in a statement.

At a Monday night press convention, Pritzker mentioned, “I want to begin today by honoring the heroic actions of law enforcement who ran toward the gunshots that they heard today. In particular, lives were saved because the Highland Park Police Department courageously protected and served their community.”

“There are no words for the kind of evil that shows up at a public celebration of freedom, hides on a roof and shoots innocent people with an assault rifle,” Pritzker mentioned earlier than calling for extra motion of gun management.

“Mass shootings have become our weekly, yes, weekly American tradition,” he mentioned. “There are going to be people who say today is not the day, that now is not the time to talk about guns. I’m telling you there is no better day and no better time than right here and right now. … Our founders carried muskets, not assault weapons. And I don’t think a single one of them would have said that you have a constitutional right to an assault weapon with a high capacity magazine, or that that is more important than the right of the people who attended this parade today to live.”

Speaking on the identical press convention, Senator Tammy Duckworth echoed Pritzker’s name for gun management laws, praising the bipartisan gun management invoice signed into legislation final month however saying, “today we have seen that we can’t just stop there.”

“We have to get rid of assault weapons, high capacity magazines and so many other additional commonsense reforms that wide majorities of Americans are crying out for,” she mentioned.

“I just listened to the sound of that gunfire from one of the videos that was captured, and let me tell you that the last time I heard a weapon with that capacity firing that rapidly on a Fourth of July, was Iraq. It was not the United States of America,” added Duckworth, who was wounded in fight in 2004. “We can, we should and we will do better.”

Later Monday evening, Senator Dick Durbin additionally thanked legislation enforcement and medical personnel who responded to the taking pictures.

Durbin additionally referred to as for expanded gun management laws, mentioning limits on assault weapons and excessive capability magazines as effectively.

Highland Park, the Park District of Highland Park, Highland Park High School, Township High School District 113 and

North Shore School District 112 mentioned Monday in a joint assertion that they’re “grieving for the victims and the families of the horrific shooting today at what should have been a happy and joyous celebration.”

The assertion mentioned that counseling professionals can be made accessible Tuesday at Highland Park High School for “students, staff and community members.”

Kathryn Watson contributed reporting.